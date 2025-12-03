Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 3 (ANI): Increasing the strength of Assam Police Force through transparent recruitment, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma continuing his government's journey of transparent, merit-based appointments, presented appointment letters to 5,818 youth selected for Assam Police and other directorates of the Home Department at a function held at Bhogeswar Baruah sports complex in Guwahati.

With these appointments, the total number of transparent, merit-based government appointments given by the present State government has reached 1,41,194.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said that the state government has been giving appointments transparently as promised, thus reflecting his government's commitment to youth empowerment, institutional strengthening and public service through fair recruitment.

Moreover, he said that earlier, for securing jobs as police, applicants needed influential connections or money.

"Now in Assam, hard work and study help candidates earn government jobs. Nepotism frustrated young people, and many who failed to get jobs despite good results had gone astray," the Chief Minister said.

Giving the example of yesteryears, the Chief Minister moreover said that several youths left for other states to work as security guards because they got no opportunities in Assam.

Referring to the promise of one lakh government jobs during the last Assembly election campaign, the Chief Minister said that after forming the government, he launched a clean, transparent, merit-based recruitment system.

"The government created a process that fills vacant posts each year in the police, education, and health departments so that no vacancy remains open for long," Sarma added.

Referring to the proposal of four new commando battalions and one forest battalion, Sarma said that fair recruitment in the Assam Police encouraged young people to work hard.

"As a result, many have qualified for Assam Police, CAPF, BSF, and the Army. Rural areas now show a new spirit. Youth now ask the government for stadiums so they can train for jobs," the Chief Minister said.

He described this change as the foundation of a new Assam. He addressed those who earned jobs through hard work, ideal role models and urged them to inspire others.

"Advertisements for five thousand new constable posts will appear very soon," he said.

The Chief Minister also advised recruits who gained jobs without paying bribes to reject corruption even after joining the service. He said that no corruption complaints emerged against recruits in the past five years.

He urged those who have come from low-income families, such as farmers, vegetable sellers, and rickshaw drivers, to stay kind toward the poor because they earned their positions through determination and hard work.

He asked new recruits to give up the Orunodoi benefits if any female member of their families is receiving, visit local temples or naamghars before joining their posts, and never neglect their parents.

He noted that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs ranked Assam Police first in implementing the new criminal laws. He said that regular recruitment helped Assam Police achieve discipline, transparency, and strong investigative progress. Adequate officers and constables strengthened law and order and built a peaceful environment.

He moreover observed that decisive steps in the past five years reduced crime in Assam and that registered cases fell significantly from 1.21 lakh in 2020 to 50,000 in 2024.

"Crime per one lakh people dropped from 379 in 2021 to 128 in March 2025. Pending cases fell from 1.33 lakh in 2021 to 14 thousand in 2024. Charge sheet rates rose from 47.8 per cent in 2020 to 66.7 per cent in 2024, and conviction rates rose fourfold to reach 22.9 per cent. Crimes against women declined sharply. Such cases fell from 26,352 in 2020 to 5,555 in 2024," the Chief Minister said.

Labour Welfare, Home (Prisons, Home Guards and Civil Defence) Minister Rupesh Gowala, MLAs Atul Bora, Siddhartha Bhattacharyya, Ramendra Narayan Kalita, Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, DGP Harmeet Singh, and a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

