Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 16 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday released the theme song of the 400th birth anniversary celebration of the legendary general of Assam Lachit Barphukan in a programme held at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati.

The theme song is composed by renowned singer Zubin Garg.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the theme song is a tribute to the valour and sacrifice of Mahabir Lachit Barphukan and a step towards spreading the importance of Lachit Divas celebration and the emotions attached to it at all levels.

He hoped that the theme song would boost nationalistic fervour among the people and contribute to further promoting the ideals of Lachit Barphukan among the younger generation.

The Assam Chief Minister also informed in detail about the programmes undertaken by the state government to celebrate the 400th birth anniversary of the great Ahom general from November 18 to 25.

He said the celebration would begin on November 18 with a march-past parade by Assam Police, Indian Army, Paramilitary Forces, Indian Navy and Air Force personnel and NCC cadets in each district.

On November 19, an essay writing competition will be organized in educational institutions across the state.

The Assam Chief Minister said that the state government has taken initiatives for the beautification of Lachit Barphukan's maidan at Holongapar in Jorhat and to transform it into a tourist attraction.

"The state government will also officially take over 50 bighas of land from the local people on November 20, he said adding that the state government will provide Rs. 12 crore as a mark of gratitude to the local people who donate the land," said CM Sarma.

He also added that a huge project, which will cost around Rs 160 crore will include a 150-feet-tall bronze statue of Lachit Barphukan, an auditorium, guest house, an amphitheatre and light and sound show.

He also informed that the state government has taken steps to preserve the memory of the Battle of Alaboi and as a part of this, a 30-meter-high Hengdang will be erected at the memorial to glorify the sacrifice of Assamese soldiers. In addition, there will be a museum, gallery, audio-visual gallery, exhibition hall etc. at the memorial.

The Assam Chief Minister further said that from November 20 to 22, various activities including a blood donation camp, tree plantation and cultural and other activities like drama performances, debate competitions and extempore speech competitions will be held in the districts.

The Chief Minister said the central program of the 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Barphukan will be held from November 23 to 25 at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

"A seminar on the golden era of the Ahom reign will be held on November 23. An exhibition will be organized in New Delhi on the same day where various artefacts from the Assam State Museum will be displayed. A cultural evening will also be held in New Delhi on the same day. Another seminar will be held in the morning of November 24. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the central function in the afternoon. A documentary based on the life of Lachit Barphukan will be launched at the event. The state government will also take initiative to broadcast the documentary through various electronic media in the next phase to spread the heroism of the great general in India and abroad," Sarma said.

He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the closing ceremony of the 400th birth anniversary celebration of Lachit Barphukan on November 25.

"Prime Minister Modi will address the country's leading intellectuals, several members of the Union Cabinet, MPs and delegations from Assam. The Prime Minister's address will be relayed at district and block levels and at various educational institutions in the state. History as a subject will be introduced in the academic curriculum of the state from April 1 next year," Assam Chief Minister said.

The event was attended by Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, Environment & Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowari, P&RD Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Revenue Minister Jogen Mohan, Tea Tribes Welfare Minister Sanjay Kisan, PHED Minister Jayantamalla Barua, Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Bora and Chief Secretary Paban Kumar Barthakur among others. (ANI)

