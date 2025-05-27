Janasanyog (Assam) [India], May 26 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed the progress of the Barduar satellite township coming up in the Kamrup district on Monday.

At a meeting with senior officials of the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and Department of Housing and Urban Affairs (DoHUA) at Assam House conference hall in New Delhi, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directed the officials to step up the construction work for the upcoming satellite township at Palasbari in Kamrup district.

This township spread over 1,500 acre will have economic zones for deep tech research, startups and innovation, commercial, residential and social functions, integrated greenway and blueway infrastructure, riverfront rejuvenation and safe and convenient public transport network. Altogether, this township will have 150 acres of economic zones and 20 per cent of open space and green cover.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the Jagiroad Integrated Satellite Township to come up near Tata's semiconductor plant at Jagiroad in Morigaon district.

This township to be funded by the Asian Development Bank for Rs 1,000 crore will have all facilities, including housing for employees, hospitals, schools, women hostels, MICE, golf course, vendor logistic park, integrated greenway and blueway infrastructure, public transport network and ease of doing business with plug and play infrastructure. The satellite township will have 40 per cent for industrial space and 20 per cent of open space and green cover.

It will spread over an area of 461 acres with further expansion of 2,000 acres costing Rs 4,000 crore.

Moreover, the status of progress of the new Central Business District in Guwahati city also came up for review. "The project spread over 150 acre intends to develop inclusive, climate resilient, and sustainable urban infrastructure," an official of GMDA said, adding, "Once the satellite townships are constructed, it will ease the burden from Guwahati city under severe strain due to burgeoning population."

The Central Business District encompasses a mix of commercial, social, office, cultural and residential functions, high end residential development, vibrant public and recreational space, public transport network, integrated greenway and blueway infrastructure, ease of doing business with plug and play facility. More than 10 million square feet will be earmarked for commercial space with 60 per cent area kept for open space and green cover.

The overall estimated project cost of these three projects is USD 1 billion.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, Principal Secretary to CM, KK Dwivedi, Commissioner and Secretary, DoHUA, Kavita Padmanabhan and GMDA officials. (ANI)

