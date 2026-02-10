Kokrajhar (Assam) [India], February 10 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday filed a defamation case seeking Rs 500 crore in damages against Congress State President Gaurav Gogoi, AICC General Secretary Jitendra Singh and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel for allegedly making "false" and "malicious" allegations against him.

The Chief Minister said that Congress leaders such as Jitendra Singh, Bhupesh Baghel, and Gaurav Gogoi made false, malicious, and defamatory allegations at a press conference.

Also Read | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Destiny Tuesday Lottery Result of February 10 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Speaking to reporters here, CM Sarma said, "He (Gaurav Gogoi) had said something about me. I said, 'What is the use of fighting before the media? If you have something, prove it before the Court. So, I gave him this opportunity to speak up if there is anything against me.'

Sarma also shared a post on X, writing, "Today, I have filed a defamation case seeking Rs 500 crore in damages against Congress leaders Jitendra Singh, Bhupesh Baghel, and Gaurav Gogoi for making false, malicious, and defamatory allegations against me through a press conference."

Also Read | AI Impact Summit 2026: French President Emmanuel Macron To Visit India From February 17 to 19 at the Invitation of PM Narendra Modi.

https://x.com/himantabiswa/status/2021129041819169277

Later, sharing a video on X, Sharma wrote, "If Congress members think they can get away with making baseless accusations, that is absolutely not the case. If you have evidence, prove it in court."

https://x.com/himantabiswa/status/2021186854477799466

Meanwhile, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) today lodged a police complaint at Dispur Police Station against the BJP and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging that a social media post by the party with alleged remarks against Muslims was highly provocative and communal.

In the complaint, APCC leaders Sibamoni Bora and Diganta Bauman said that on February 7, the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of BJP Assam (@BJP4Assam) shared purported content allegedly depicting Chief Minister Sarma symbolically firing at members of the Muslim community at point-blank range.

"The overlaid text in the content includes phrases such as 'foreigner-free Assam', 'no mercy', and 'why did you not go to Pakistan?' and 'there is no forgiveness for Bangladeshis', often amplifying the state's Bengal-origin Muslims, often derogatorily labelled as 'Miyas' or 'Bangladeshis'," the complaint read.

The complaint further stated that the content is highly provocative and could disrupt communal harmony in the state.

The APCC further urged the Dispur Police Station to register a case under the relevant sections of penal law and take necessary action. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)