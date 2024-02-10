Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 10 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday chaired a preparatory meeting ahead of the presentation of the state budget for this fiscal, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) informed through an official statement.

The meeting was held at Janata Bhawan in the state capital, Guwahati.

Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog, and senior government officials were present in the meeting.

Finance Minister Neog is set to present the state budget for fiscal 2024-25 in the Assembly on February 12.

Earlier, Neog said a realistic budget has been prepared where the priorities of every sector will be reflected.

"Firstly, we have prepared a realistic budget. We are trying to present a budget which will have something for every sector of the state. We will try to give benefits to our women and youths and as a whole, we will try to raise public and capital expenditures with a focus on the development of infrastructure," the Finance Minister said.

Last year, Neog presented a budget with an aggregate expenditure estimated at Rs 3.21 lakh crore for the year.

The 'Budget Session' of the Assam Assembly commenced on February 5. (ANI)

