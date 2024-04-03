Karimganj (Assam) [India], April 3 (ANI): Kripanath Mallah, BJP candidate for the Karimganj Lok Sabha seat, filed his nomination papers on Wednesday before the returning officer in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other BJP leaders.

Gearing up for the Lok Sabha elections, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also addressed a mega election campaign rally and took part in a road show in the Karimganj Lok Sabha constituency.

Hailing the 'unprecedented development" in the constituency, and exuding confidence over Kripanath Mallah's victory from Karimganj in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Himanta Biswa Sarma in a post on X, wrote "Our Vijay Sankalp Yatra reached Karimganj Lok Sabha, which has seen unprecedented development, including the region's first medical college in 50 years. Shri Kripanth Mallah's victory will ensure that #ModiKiGaurantee continues unabated."

Kripanath Mallah is currently an elected Member of Parliament from the Karimganj constituency of Assam in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. He had been elected in the Assam Legislative Assembly elections in 2011 and 2016 from Ratabari constituency.

Karimganj Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam state in north-eastern India, covering Karimganj and Hailakandi districts in the Barak Valley.

In the 2019 general elections, Kripanath Mallah won against AIUDF leader Radheshyam Biswas and Congress leader Swarup Das by securing 473,046 votes.

In the 2024 elections, the Karimganj battle will be seen between BJP leader Kripanath Mallah, AIUF leader Sahabul Islam Choudhury and Congress leader Advocate Hafeez Rashid Ahmed Choudhury.

The polling for the 14 seats in Assam will be held in three phases.

The voting for the Karimganj Lok Sabha Constituency will be held in the first phase on April 19.

Nearly 96.8 crore people are eligible to cast their votes in the upcoming polls at over 12 lakh polling stations. The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. The counting of votes will take place on June 4. (ANI)

