Guwahati, Apr 14 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that his government on Monday requested the Centre to check the biometrics of NEET candidates before they enter the examination hall to stop malpractices.

In a post on X, Sarma said he along with senior state government officials held a video conference with the Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and his team following a discreet enquiry by Assam Police, which suspected that some students clearing NEET from private exam centres in the state secured abnormally high marks.

The NTA conducts the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

In order to protect the integrity of NEET, the Assam government has proposed that Aadhaar-based biometric verification of the candidates should be done at the examination centres, he added.

"All examination centres would be in Government or Govt Aided colleges only," Sarma said, adding that several safeguards related to the examination material movement, distribution and storage should be exercised.

CCTV coverage of the exam at all the centres, detailed SOP for frisking at all centres, personal visit of district commissioner and superintendent of police to each examination centre before the exam and sanitation of the centres should also be carried out, he added.

The Assam government suggested deputing senior civil services and police officers to review, monitor and conduct the examination, and advised close coordination between the chief secretary, DGP and NTA DG for meticulous planning.

Sarma said there should be a zero-tolerance approach for any malpractice, and strict legal action should be taken against anyone trying anything illegal in the examination process.

"We are committed to holding every exam with the highest level of transparency and NEET being a very important exam, we are deploying all assets to ensure its fair and smooth conduct," he added.

