Guwahati, Apr 5 (PTI) Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah has filed a Rs 10 crore defamation suit against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at a local court here, claiming that various statements made by the BJP leader have damaged his public image and the party.

The case was filed by Borah in the court of civil judge (senior division) cum assistant sessions judge no 1, Kamrup Metro, on Thursday.

Besides Sarma, a leading vernacular daily of the state and its editor have been made respondents in the suit.

Borah has alleged that Sarma's statements on numerous occasions, claiming that the Congress state chief will leave the party soon, has led to a dent in his public image and also harmed the party.

The CM has been claiming that Borah will join the BJP by early next year, which has been refuted by the opposition leader.

