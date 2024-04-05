Chennai, April 5: Not belying the expectations of senior economists, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) retained the repo rate at 6.50 per cent.

The repo rate is the rate at which the RBI lends to commercial banks. Announcing the MPC majority decision, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Friday that the repo rate has been retained at 6.5 per cent. RBI Monetary Policy 2024: Repo Rate Remains Unchanged at 6.5%, Announces Governor Shaktikanta Das.

RBI Keeps Policy Repo Rate at 6.5%:

#WATCH | On monetary policy decisions, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says, "The Reserve Bank decided to keep the Policy Repo Rate unchanged at 6.5%" pic.twitter.com/fKpkAaK8Q9 — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2024

Consequently, the Standing Deposit Rate (SDF) will be 6.25 per cent, and Marginal Standing Facility and the Bank Rate will be 6.75 per cent, Das said. The MPC met on April 3-5.

