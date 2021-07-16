Guwahati/Dibrugarh/Nagaon, Jul 15 (PTI) The Assam Congress on Thursday demanded a CBI inquiry into the recently busted human organ racket while party MP Gaurav Gogoi has written to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to initiate an inquiry to verify the ring's links with Kolkata.

Congress state unit President Ripun Bora in a memorandum to Governor Jagadish Mukhi alleged that the illegal kidney trade which came to light recently has been going on for the last five years under the BJP rule.

The human organ trade had first come to light in Morigaon district earlier this week and two persons were arrested. The police in Nagaon and Dibrugarh districts also registered cases in this regard. Bora claimed that more than 140 kidney donors have been taken to Kolkata by agents from various districts with a promise to pay them Rs four to five lakh each but in reality, they have been paid much less.

"There is every reason to believe that such illegal racket of selling human organ could not have been possible unless there is some support from higher ups of the government," he alleged.

Contrary to the tall claims of the BJP government's "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas", this episode exposes the pathetic picture of poverty of the people which has compelled them to sell their organs.

Bora urged the governor to ensure that the matter is handed over to the CBI for a proper enquiry.

He also requested the governor to direct the state government to immediately arrest two other suspects and pay adequate compensation to all who became victims of the racket. Meanwhile, Deputy Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi in a letter to the West Bengal chief minister said that a connection of the racket has been traced to Kolkata.

According to media reports, all activities happened at a particular hospital in Kolkata. "The pandemic has pushed people further into poverty and paved way for such abominable instances.... I humbly request you to instruct the police to initiate an enquiry and verify the substance of these media allegations," he said. Meanwhile, a report from Nagaon said that an FIR has been registered at Nagaon Sadar PS on Thursday after a person alleged that he was taken to Kolkata by a man in his village, who promised him a high salaried job there.

He was introduced to another agent who offered him Rs four lakh for a kidney but he refused. He managed to flee, returned home and filed the complaint, police said.

The complainant also claimed that many people from the village had gone to Kolkata and sold their kidneys.

In Dibrugarh, a 45-year-old tea garden worker claimed that he had sold his kidney at a hospital in Kolkata through an agent for Rs 3.5 lakh in April as he was in dire need of money.

According to sources, several other people from the same tea estate had gone to Kolkata to sell their kidneys.

The Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS), the largest body of tea garden workers, has constituted a high-level committee to investigate the matter.

A case has been registered in Lahowal police station, Dibrugarh Additional Superintendent of Police Bitul Chetia said.

