Local resident of Dibrugarh as the city recieve rain for third day (Photo/ANI)

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], May 15 (ANI): Assam's Dibrugarh district has received moderate to light rainfall for a consecutive third day on Thursday, causing waterloging at several parts of the city

Despite the light rain the early hours, the residents of the city countinued with thier daily routine while facing some inconvinience due to waterlogged roads.

According to India Meteorological Department the city is likely to experience 'generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers' today.

On Wednesday, Dibrugarh reported a total of 4 mm rainfall, IMD reported.

Meanwhile IMD had issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall on May 14 at the Bajali Barpeta and Bongaigaon districts of Assam.

"Heavy (7-11 cm in 24 Hrs) to Very Heavy rain (12-20 cm in 24 hrs) is very likely to occur at isolated places over and Thunderstorm and Lightning along with Gusty wind speed 40-50 kmph over , Bajali Barpeta & Bongaigaon districts," IMD said.

For northern part of India, IMD issued a warning that severe weather conditions would hit parts of Uttarakhand on Thursday.

According to the weather department's alert forecast, thunder, lightning, hailstorms, heavy rain spells, and gusty winds ranging between 40 and 50 km/hr were possible in some areas of Dehradun, Pauri, and Tehri.

The IMD alerted that "thunder/lightning/hailstorm/heavy spells of rain/gusty winds (40-50 km/hr) are likely at some places in Dehradun, Pauri, and Tehri."

Local residents were advised to take necessary precautions and avoid stepping out unless absolutely necessary.

In Karnataka, heavy rains has caused water to enter low-lying areas, flooding several parts of the Hubballi city on Wednesday night.

In the old Hubballi area, rainwater seeped into houses, causing distress among residents.

A vehicle carrying 13 passengers and two cars plunged into a water-filled service road at the Rayanal underpass on the under-construction Hubballi-Dharwad bypass in outer Hubballi.Fortunately, no lives were lost in the incident.

Residents have complained that they face similar flooding issues after every heavy rain but are not receiving any assistance or response from authorities.

"After the heavy rainfall we witnessed yesterday, the real issue lies with the open gutters. They are filled with 4-5 feet of dirt and plastic waste, which blocks the water flow and causes flooding inside our homes. You must have seen how serious the situation is--there's stagnant water everywhere because the drains aren't allowing free flow. We face the same problem every year. There is a solution, but despite contacting the area MLA, we are told that the gutters and infrastructure are adequate to handle such issues. But the sewers are not being cleaned, and that's causing major trouble for us. In Ganesh Nagar, almost every household was flooded because of this," said Prakash, a resident of Ganesh Nagar. (ANI)

