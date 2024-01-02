Kamrup (Assam) [India], January 2 (ANI): A fire broke out in a market area at Tulsibari near Rangia in Assam's Kamrup district on Tuesday.

According to police, there is no report of any casualties in the incident.

Several shops and business establishments were damaged in the blaze.

Property worth several lakhs of rupees was gutted after the massive fire broke out.

As soon as information was received, the fire tender reached the spot.

Later, firefighters, with the help of police and locals, brought the situation under control.

More information is awaited. (ANI)

