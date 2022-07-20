Guwahati, Jul 20 (PTI) The flood situation in Assam improved further on Wednesday as the number of people affected by the deluge came down to 16,462 even as one more person died, an official bulletin said.

The lone fatality was reported from Cachar district, taking the toll in this year's flood and landslides in the state to 197, it said.

Six revenue circles and 56 villages in five districts are still reeling under floodwaters, according to the daily bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

The number of affected districts increased to five on Wednesday as parts of Tinsukia were also submerged, besides Cachar, Dima Hasao, Morigaon and Tamulpur.

The number of people affected by the deluge came down to 16,462, with Cachar remaining the worst hit, where 9,717 people are still suffering.

Over 23,088 people in four districts were reeling under the floods on Tuesday.

More than 1,500 displaced people are still in 16 relief camps, while another two relief distribution facilities are also operational.

Houses, roads and other infrastructure in Morigaon, Kamrup, Karimganj, Dhemaji and Majuli have been damaged due to the landslides triggered by heavy rain and floods.

Damage to embankments was also reported from Kamrup, and massive erosion from Bongaigaon, Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Nagaon, Sonitpur and Tinsukia, the ASDMA bulletin said.

