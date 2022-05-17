Nagaon (Assam) [India], May 17 (ANI): The flood situation in Assam continues to remain grim amid heavy downpour on Tuesday affecting 2,02,385 people in 24 districts of the state.

According to the report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, so far 24 districts namely Bajali, Baksa, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Charaideo, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Dima-Hasao, Hojai, Kamrup, Karbi Anglong West, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tamulpur, Udalguri, Jorhat, Kamrup Metro are affected with the flood in the state.

Also Read | Kerala: KSRTC's Low-Floor Buses To Be Turned Into Classrooms, Says State Transport Minister Antony Raju.

Landslides have also been reported from Dima Hasao, Karimganj, Hailakandi districts as of May 16.

A total of 811 villages are affected due to the flood in the state while 1,277 houses are fully damaged and 5,262 are partially.

Also Read | GST Proposal by Unit of Finance Ministry Could Potentially Wipe Out All Gaming Companies in India.

Nearly 1.97 lakh people in 20 districts of the state were affected in the last 24 hours due to floods.

The flood waters inundated new areas at Kampur area in Assam's Nagaon district affecting nearly 16,000 people in the area.

Many people have been forced to leave their homes after flood waters entered into their homes and taken shelter in schools and high lands.

The water level of the Brahmaputra river is flowing above the danger level mark at Neamatighat in Jorhat district and Kopili river in the Kampur area in Nagaon district. Normal life has been affected as the flood situation prevails in Nagaon district's Kampur area.

On Monday it crossed its previous highest flood level of 61.79 meters. The floodwaters of the Kopili river submerged several villages and cropland.

Assam Minister for Water Resources Pijush Hazarika also visited and inspected the flood-affected Kampur area in the Nagaon district yesterday.

The state has been hit by the first wave of floods this year due to incessant rainfall for the past couple of days, following which the water level of several rivers has gradually increased.

Assam has been battered by heavy downpours and flooding, triggering landslides in some parts of the state over the last few days. The massive landslides and waterlogging have also destroyed the state's infrastructure, bridges, roads and railway tracks.

The government has deployed the Indian Army, paramilitary forces, Fire and Emergency Services, SDRF, civil administration and trained volunteers for evacuation and relief measures. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)