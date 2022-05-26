A visual from one of the flood-hit areas of Assam.

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 26 (ANI): A delegation of officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday reached Guwahati and held a meeting with Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) officials regarding the damage assessment of recent flood and landslide in the state.

The flood this year has hit many parts of Assam and affected almost 3.46 lakh people and 247 villages

According to the reports of ASDMA, it was discussed that to accelerate an effective damage assessment, IMCT members will be divided into two groups for visiting the relevant affected districts.

The first group included the team leader Ravinesh Kumar, FA, NDMA, Anjali Maurya, Assistant Director, Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, Adelbert Sungi, Regional Officer, Ministry of Road Transport and accompanied by P. Vijay Bhaskar Reddy, IAS, Jt. Secretary and Jt. CEO, ASDMA will visit the Cachar and Dima Hasao districts on May 27 and May 28, 2022.

The second group of IMCT including Jintu Das, Jt. Director, Ministry of Agriculture, Ajay Kumar Sinha, Supt. Engineer, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Kailash Shankla, Under Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development, Govt. of India will visit the Darrang, Nagaon, and Hojai districts on May 27 and May 28, 2022.

As per the flood report till date, two people lost their lives in the flood in the last 24 hours and now a total of 30 human lives (25 in Flood & 5 in Landslide) have been lost in the first phase of the flood till date and 5,61,149 populations of 956 villages in 12 districts remain affected.

A total of 47139.12 hectares crop areas have been affected and 295 relief camps and 70 relief distribution centres have been opened in all affected areas. A total of 66,836 inmates are staying in these centres. (ANI)

