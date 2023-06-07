Kamrup (Assam) [India], June 7 (ANI): A goods train carrying coal derailed near Boko in Assam's Kamrup district on Wednesday.

According to the Chief Public Relations Officer, of Northeast Frontier Railway, Sabyasachi De, there is no report of any casualty or injury in the incident.

The incident took place near Singra railway station, Boko.

"At least 20 boogies of the goods train derailed," Sabyasachi De told ANI.

"The goods train of around 50 boogies was coming from Asonsol and there is no report of any casualty in the incident," Sabyasachi De added.

More details awaited. (ANI)

