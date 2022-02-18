Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 18 (ANI): A goods train, carrying cement, derailed between Rangapara North and Bindukuri station on the branch line of Dekargaon railway station on Friday morning. A press release by the Chief Public Relations Officer, North-East Frontier Railway, said. No injury or death was reported.

"There was no injury or casualty in the incident. Train services on Rangiya Jn- Rangapara North -Murkongselek mainline section is absolutely normal", the press release said.

The incident occurred under the Rangiya division of the North-East Frontier Railway. Running of three passenger trains on Rangapara North - Dekargaon branch line was affected with one train getting cancelled.

"Senior officials of Rangiya division are already at the site for early restoration of the section", the press release added. (ANI)

