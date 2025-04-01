Biswanath (Assam) [India], April 1 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday kicked off the 'Lakhpati Baideo' journey by launching Assam's biggest women entrepreneurship support scheme. He distributed the first phase of cheques to 23,375 women entrepreneurs under Mukhyamatri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan at the new Kettala Playground, Borgang in Behali in Biswanath district.

With this launch, 27,04,161 SHG members are set to benefit as Assam moves towards a new era of financial independence for women.

It may be noted that under the Abhiyan, CM Sarma distributed the first tranche of Rs 10,000 as seed capital to women beneficiaries to boost self-employment opportunities.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said, "In Assam, we are adopting a multi-layered strategy to empower our Nari Shakti right from school to old age. Free admissions, free schooling, livelihood support through Orunodoi, Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMMUA), old age pension and free food grains--in every step, we are standing firm with our Nari Shakti."

CM Sarma said that under MMMUA, if the beneficiaries make good use of their seed capital, which is Rs. 10,000, in the second year, they will be entitled to Rs 25,000, of which Rs 12,500 will be a bank loan, and the remaining Rs 12,500 will be a state grant.

He also said that the State government will bear the interest on the bank loan. The Chief Minister said that women who achieve success in business under the scheme will be entitled to Rs 50,000 in the third year.

Chief Minister Sarma said that the women SHGs will continue enjoying all the benefits, as the State government granted Rs 1,090 crore to 2.17 lakh women SHGs under different schemes in the state.

He also said that an e-commerce platform has been built and strengthened to help the women in their entrepreneurial activities.

The Chief Minister also said that all the students belonging to poor families who will be appearing for metric examination, government will credit Rs 300 per month, to help them take tuitions and perform better in their examination.

He also said that from today onwards along with reducing Rs 1 for every unit of electricity, Government will buy every quintal of paddy for Rs 2,550 and mustard for Rs 6,450.

Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Health and Family Welfare Minister Ashok Singhal, Food, Civil Supplies etc Minister Kaushik Rai, MP Ranjit Dutta, MLA Diganta Ghatowar, Pramod Borthakur, Utpal bora, Krishna Kamal Tanti, Amiya Kumar Bhuyan, and host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Earlier, Chief Minister Sarma inaugurated a special health camp at Rupjyoti Kala Parishad Field, Pabhoi, at Biswanath.

The special health camp has been organized with a vision to ensure affordable and quality healthcare for all. The State government has launched health camps across every GP, VCDC, and urban area to provide free health check-ups and medicine and promote healthy lifestyles and nutrition.

Free consultations and diagnostic care will be provided in the health camps. The Chief Minister also handed over Rs 2 lakh on-time assistance to 10 retired ASHA workers for their invaluable services.

The Chief Minister also, while inaugurating the Circuit House in Biswanath, planted an Ajar sapling. (ANI)

