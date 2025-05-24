Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 24 (ANI): To tackle traffic chaos in Guwahati, the Assam government has planned to relocate the historic century-old Fancy Bazar wholesale market to North Guwahati.

A new wholesale market and logistic park will be developed in North Guwahati.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Visit Gujarat on May 26-27, Inaugurate and Launch Development Projects Worth INR 53,414 Crore.

Assam Housing Urban & Affairs Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah told ANI that, the state government has planned to relocate the Guwahati wholesale market to North Guwahati.

"The constitution work of a new bridge over the river Brahmaputra connecting Guwahati to North Guwahati is going on. After completion of this bridge the distance between Fancy Bazar and North Guwahati will be reduced to 10 minutes. To tackle the traffic chaos and other problems in Fancy Bazar area, we are planning to develop a wholesale market and logistic park in North Guwahati. A company of Singapore has worked for the architecture of the new wholesale market and logistic park. There will be National Highway, dedicated railway line, warehouse, godown. I spoke with the business community of Fancy Bazar and they appreciate this initiative," Mallabaruah said.

Also Read | X Outage in India: Elon Musk's Platform Down in Country, Thousands of Indian Users Unable To Login and Load New Posts.

The Assam Minister further added that, the construction works of the new bridge will be completed by December this year.

"After completion of the bridge, we will do the work of the new wholesale market and logistic park in full swing. It will take time to complete the project," Mallabaruah said.

Fancy Bazar in Guwahati is a significant shopping, business hub, wholesale market in the North East India. The century-old Fancy Bazar has a rich history and it is known as a key trading area in Guwahati.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met top industrialists in Delhi and asked them to fulfill their commitments made during Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit in Guwahati, an official statement said on Saturday.

The Chief Minister met the Chairman of Vedanta Group, Anil Agarwal at his official residence on Friday evening and asked him to operationalise the group's investment commitment made during Advantage Assam Summit held in February this year.

Vedanta Chairman, Agarwal said the group is wholly committed to Assam's growth journey and is keen to expand its footprint in the state's hydrocarbon sector.Later, taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Chief Minister wrote, "Today in New Delhi, I met the very enterprising Chairman of @Vedanta_Group, Shri @AnilAgarwal_Ved Ji.We spoke on operationalising the group's investment commitment made during #AdvantageAssam2. Vedanta is keen to expand its footprint in the state's hydrocarbon sector."

Later, the Chief Minister met Managing Director of ITC Hotels, Anil Chadha at his official residence and discussed the potential of investment in the hospitality sector.

Chadha told the Chief Minister that his group is very keen in exploring opportunities in the hospitality sector in Assam.

The Advantage Assam 2.0 has secured investment commitments worth Rs. 5.18 lakh crore over the next five years. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)