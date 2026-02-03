Panaji (Goa) [India], February 3 (ANI): With semi-final qualification already secured, Delhi Warriors faced Rajasthan Lions in the 14th match of the World Legends Pro T20 League with top spot on the league table at stake. In a closely contested encounter, Rajasthan Lions defeated Delhi Warriors by 23 runs, handing them their first loss of the season and finishing the league stage at the top of the points table, as per a release.

Delhi opted to bowl first and managed to keep the Lions in check for large parts of the innings. Suboth Bhati led the bowling effort with an impressive spell of 4 for 24, repeatedly breaking partnerships and preventing Rajasthan from building sustained momentum. The Lions, however, found a crucial surge at the death through Abhimanyu Mithun, who smashed a rapid 33 off just 7 balls to lift the total to 185 for 7. Pinal Shah remained unbeaten as Rajasthan posted a competitive total on a surface that offered grip for the bowlers.

In reply, the Rajasthan Lions struck early and kept the pressure firmly on the Delhi Warriors throughout the chase. Regular wickets stalled Delhi's progress, and despite brief resistance, the Warriors were bowled out for 162 in 19.1 overs.

Anureet Singh played a key role with the ball, finishing with figures of 2 for 15, as the Rajasthan Lions sealed a 23-run victory.

The result meant the Rajasthan Lions finished at the top of the league table, with the Delhi Warriors, who were outstanding throughout the season, ending in second place. Both teams finished on eight points, with Rajasthan claiming top spot due to a superior net run rate.

Match Result: Rajasthan Lions beat Delhi Warriors by 23 runs.

Brief Scores:

Rajasthan Lions - 185/7 (20 overs)

- Eoin Morgan - 87 (53)- Abhimanyu Mithun - 33 (7)*- Suboth Bhati - 5/24 (4 overs)- Diwesh Pathania - 1/18 (4 overs)

Delhi Warriors - 162/10 (19.1 overs)

- Pawan Negi - 66 (38)- Seekkuge Prasanna - 36 (29)- Parvinder Awana - 3/24 (3 overs)- Anureet Singh - 2/15 (2.1 overs). (ANI)

