Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 20 (ANI): In a major reshuffle, the Assam government transferred the Superintendents of Police (SP) of nine districts of the state and other officers of the state police department on Tuesday.

The Home Department also transferred the Commandants of Assam Police Battalions, Additional Superintendent of Police of several districts.

According to the notification issued by Assam's Home and Political Department, Veera Venkata Rakesh Reddy, IPS (RR-2014), Superintendent of Police, Goalpara, has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Dibrugarh.

Shwetank Mishra, IPS (RR-2015), Superintendent of Police, Dibrugarh, is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Jorhat.

Mohan Lal Meena, IPS (RR-2016), Superintendent of Police, Jorhat, is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Bongaigaon, whereas Pankaj Yadav, IPS (RR-2017), Superintendent of Police, Tamulpur, is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Barpeta.

On the other hand, Akshat Garg, IPS (RR-2017), Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Police Commissionerate, Guwahati, is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Railway Police, Pandu, Guwahati.

According to the notification Dinesh Kumar, IPS (RR-2018), Addl. Superintendent of Police (Crime), Nalbari is allowed to hold charge post in the rank of SP/Comdt./DCP/AIGP and is transferred and posted as Commandant, 5th APBn., Sontila, Dima Hasao.

The transfer posting orders of others include names of Arnab Deka, APS (DR-1993), Commandant, 16th APBn., Bormonipur, Morigaon is transferred and posted as Commandant, 17th APBn., Dakurbhita, Goalpara; Jayshree Khersa, APS (DR-1995), Commandant, 17th APBn., Dakurbhita, Goalpara is transferred and posted as Commandant, 28th APBn, Howly, Barpeta;

Ranjan Bhuyan, APS (DR-1995), Superintendent of Police, Dhemaji, is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Kamrup; Swapnaneel Deka, APS (DR-1997), Superintendent of Police, Bongaigaon is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Goalpara. (ANI)

