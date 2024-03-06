Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 6 (ANI): Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria conferred degrees to the awardees during the sixth convocation at Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University.

The event was held on Tuesday.

A total of 10,880 degrees, diplomas and certificates were awarded to the students, out of which 13 were awarded the degree of Doctor of Philosophy (PhD).

Another 13 received an M.Phil. degree, 5464 were conferred a graduate degree, 5322 received a postgraduate degree and 68 were awarded a postgraduate diploma.

It is worth mentioning here that 49 per cent of the awardees were female learners.

In the convocation, 28 learners were conferred gold medals for their excellence in academics. Besides, two senior-most learners were also present at the convocation to receive their degrees. Chandra Prabha Mahanta, a 75-year-old female learner, was presented with an undergraduate degree by the university, while Mahendra Bhuyan, a 72-year-old male learner, received his postgraduate degree at the convocation.

A total of 7 jail inmates serving in different jails in Assam have completed their respective academic programmes from the university.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor and the chancellor of the university said that the convocation ceremony is a very special occasion in the life of every student. It symbolizes the achievements, years of hard work and dedication of the students.

On this occasion, he hailed the university for the contribution it has been making towards making higher education possible for many who would have otherwise failed to afford higher education in their lives.

The Governor also said that the NEP 2020 has set an ambitious target of increasing the Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) in higher education from the current rate of about 28 per cent to 50 per cent by the year 2035.

He said this would require a strong commitment from everyone, from the government at the highest level to the educational institutions at the grassroots level. He said that he is happy that KKHSOU has been unrelenting in increasing GER in education.

Kataria further said that KKHSOU is the only open university in North East India, established in 2006 as the 14th open university of India with its motto 'Education beyond barriers'. It is heartening that the university is committed to providing easy access to quality higher education to all learners by incorporating the latest educational and technological advancements. In the National Education Policy 2020, the target has been set for the youth to acquire world-class skills under the challenges and requirements of the 21st century by staying connected to Indian traditions, the governor added.

Kataria expressed happiness to learn that the university is named after Krishna Kanta Handiqui a Sanskrit scholar who brought glory to Assam at the national and international level.

He said that Handique would always be remembered for his contribution to the spread of education in Assam. Many decades ago, he had taken up the cause of education for the deprived and backward people of Assam.

The governor said that attaining a formal degree is not the end of education. One should keep learning by being curious throughout their life. Today, when there is rapid change in the field of technology, it has become even more necessary to keep learning continuously. On this occasion, the governor also called upon the students to empower themselves with modern technology to bring about qualitative changes in society.

Kataria also asked the graduates and research scholars to use their knowledge acquired at the university to make a difference in the lives of people in society, especially those less privileged.

He also asked the graduates to strive for excellence in their chosen fields to bring laurels to the university, state and nation. He asked them not to compromise with their moral values like truth, honesty and fairness.

Prof Yadava, in her speech, lauded the efforts of the university in implementing the National Education Policy 2020 for the academic session of July 2023.

She emphasized incorporating the Indian knowledge system within the framework of the university course curriculum. While emphasizing the importance of open and distance learning in the present-day context, she highlighted the fact that such a type of education system has broken down barriers in terms of resources, position and costs.

Vice Chancellor of Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University, Prof Rajendra Prasad Das, said that the university stands for equity, justice and democratization of higher education, particularly among the disadvantaged and marginalized sections of society.

He also mentioned that the university has been striving hard to create an environment for lifelong learning and knowledge creation to build a knowledge society. (ANI)

