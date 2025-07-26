Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 26 (ANI): Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Friday attended the North East MSME conclave 2025 organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at NEDFi house in Guwahati, where he reiterated MSME's role in attaining sustainable development.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the conclave, Governor Acharya lauded CII's efforts in expediting the economic progress of Assam and the entire North-East region.

"Your dedicated role and important initiatives are truly commendable," he remarked, extending his heartfelt congratulations to all participants of the conclave.

The Governor described the conclave as an effort towards strengthening the ecosystem of entrepreneurship, innovation, and inclusive growth and a significant step towards sustainable development in the region.

Highlighting the crucial role of the MSMEs, Governor Acharya noted, "In the 21st century, MSMEs are the livelihood source for millions and form the backbone of our economy after agriculture. They are instrumental in driving growth, employment, and self-reliance."

He highlighted the untapped potential of the North-East, calling it a "priceless treasure" rich in natural resources, biodiversity, and traditional industries.

He said that the region's unique products, like bamboo, tea, silk, and handlooms, can be transformed into global assets through the power of MSMEs.

Reflecting on historical economic shifts, the Governor recalled that India once accounted for nearly 27 per cent of the global economy before colonial exploitation led to the decline of indigenous industries, particularly MSMEs. Post-independence, while large industries received attention, MSMEs remained less patronised for decades, he observed.

The Governor lauded the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for revitalising the MSME sector through landmark initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, Udyog Sathi App, Samarth Scheme, and Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises.

Governor Acharya also acknowledged and hailed the state Government's initiatives, including the Assam Startup Policy, Industrial and Investment Policy, and the MSME Facilitation Act, aimed at strengthening this vital sector.

He, on the occasion, also underlined the importance of leveraging local industries such as bamboo crafts, handlooms, organic farming, and eco-tourism through modern technology, digital innovation, and global marketing strategies.

Governor Acharya also reiterated Assam's strategic role as the "Gateway to the East" under India's Act East Policy. "This opportunity must be seized with MSMEs playing a leading role in building bridges of trade, innovation, and cultural exchange," he stated.

The Governor also asked the industry leaders for greater investment in the North-East, enhanced youth training, skill upgradation, access and reach to the global market for local products.

The Governor urged the participants to make the most of the conclave by engaging in meaningful dialogue and collaboration.

"The success of this conclave will send a message of hope, prosperity, and transformation not only for today but for generations to come," he said.

The event brought together key stakeholders from across the region and offered a platform to deliberate on the potential of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in shaping the future of the North-East.

The conclave was attended by former Chairman of North-East Council of CII, S.K. Baruah, Chief General Manager of NABARD Loken Das, Executive Director of Punjab National Bank D. Surendran, Managing Director of Torsa Machines Ltd. and Confederation member, Gopi More, along with a host of other dignitaries. (ANI)

