Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 26 (ANI): Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Tuesday attended 'Rishta Sainik Se', an event organized by the Directorate of Sainik Welfare at Assam Administrative Staff College in Guwahati to address the needs and concerns of ex-servicemen and their families in the state.

As a part of the programme, the ex-servicemen and Veer Naris of Assam were apprised of various welfare schemes of the Central and State Governments.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor paying rich tributes to the fallen soldiers said, "Rishta Sainik Se, is not just an event. It is a reflection of the national spirit, that signifies respect, gratitude, and responsibility towards the country's protectors. India has a glorious tradition that whenever the nation faces any crisis, brave soldiers sacrificed everything for its defence. For them, duty is not just a word, but a pledge of life. Soldiers have upheld national interests not only at the borders but also during disasters, crises etc".

The Governor further highlighted that the Government of Assam has implemented a two percent reservation in Group-A government jobs, the first such initiative in the country. In addition, opportunities have been created for the families of martyrs in government services, along with a 75 percent exemption on registration fees for house or land purchase, a 100 percent waiver of municipal taxes, and enhancement of ex-gratia for war martyrs from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

Governor Acharya observed that the discipline, restraint, and patriotism of soldiers are living ideals, and the youth must draw inspiration from their lives.

He emphasized that the valor displayed by them on the battlefield is a true identity of a soldier.

He moreover said that through the "Rasjtriya Kritagyata evam Jagrookta Yojana," Raj Bhavan, Assam has connected youth in 265 schools and colleges with the experiences of soldiers, ensuring that the new generation understands the values of sacrifice and patriotism.

He further said that the sacrifices of brave soldiers will not remain confined to battlefields alone; they will also be shared in classrooms across schools and universities. Their immortal tales of sacrifice, service, discipline, and resolve will inspire the younger generation, ignite patriotism, and instill the true spirit of nation-building.

He further said that every youth must realize that true heroism lies not merely in winning wars but in living life with unshakable moral ideals, discipline, and national values under all circumstances. (ANI)

