Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 1 (ANI): Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya attended the valedictory function of the Janajati Sammelan and the 30th foundation day celebration of Vivekananda Kendra Institute of Culture at Assam Royal Global University, in Guwahati on January 31.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor described the event very significant as it brought together people of different sections and brought the culmination of the Tribal Conference which was organized on the theme "Development through Culture."

Also Read | Bihar Road Accident: 5 Killed, 3 Critically Injured as Speeding Truck Crushes Auto-Rickshaw in Bihta While Returning From Maner Urs Fair.

He said that the holistic development of the tribal people must harmoniously integrate material progress with cultural values, social responsibility, and spiritual growth.

Highlighting India's unity in diversity, Acharya said that tribal communities are the custodians of the nation's ancient traditions and sustainable lifestyles rooted in harmony with nature. Their respect for forests, and land, the Governor said offers valuable lessons for balanced and environmentally friendly development.

Also Read | How To Apply for RRB Group D Recruitment 2026?.

He also recalled the contributions of tribal icons such as Birsa Munda, Tilka Manjhi, and Rani Durgavati, whose ideals continue to inspire the nation.

The Governor on the occasion said the Janajati Sammelan provided a meaningful platform for dialogue on education, health, livelihoods, cultural preservation, and the responsible use of modern technology. Development, he stressed, must strengthen tribal identity, language. and self-respect, as progress aligned with culture ensures inclusive and sustainable growth.

Recalling Swami Vivekananda's vision on the foundation day of Vivekananda Kendra Institute of Culture, Acharya said that culture is the soul of the nation and spirituality is a powerful force for nation-building.

He lauded the institute's contributions to education. Healthcare, rural development, and cultural preservation across the Northeast, including its association with over sixty schools in the region.

Urging the youth, especially from tribal communities, to imbibe the values service, discipline, and dedication to the nation, the Governor reaffirmed the State government's commitment to the holistic development of tribal areas.

Speaker ALA Biswajit Daimary also spoke on the occasion. The programme was attended by Chairman, Zoram Begi; All India Vice President of the Center, Nivedita Bhide; Director of the Institute Prof Sheila Bora; along with distinguished workers, scholars of various tribal communities, and students along with a host of other dignitaries. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)