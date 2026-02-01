New Delhi, February 1: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 notification for Level 1 posts in Indian Railways. A total of 21,997 vacancies have been announced across various railway zones. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official portal.

The recruitment drive is open to candidates who have passed Class 10 or possess a valid ITI certificate from a recognised institution. The detailed notification outlines eligibility criteria, age limits, selection process, application fee, and other important instructions. Applicants are advised to carefully read the notification before submitting their forms. India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Registration for 28,740 Branch Postmaster and Other Posts Begins at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in; Check Salary and Timeline Here.

The selection process for RRB Group D 2026 is expected to include a Computer Based Test (CBT), followed by Physical Efficiency Test (PET), document verification, and medical examination. The exam date will be announced separately by the RRBs. West Bengal Teacher Recruitment 2026: WBSSC Publishes Final Merit List for Recruitment of Vacant Posts for Classes 11 and 12.

How to Apply for RRB Group D Recruitment 2026

Candidates can follow the steps below to apply online:

• Visit the official website at rrbapply.gov.in

• Open the RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 notification

• Check eligibility conditions carefully

• Fill in personal, educational, and contact details in the online application form

• Upload required documents in the prescribed format

• Pay the application fee through online mode

• Submit the form and download a copy for future reference

Important Dates and Application Fee

The online application process begins on January 31, 2026, and the last date to apply is March 2, 2026.

The application fee is INR 500 for General, OBC, and EWS candidates, while INR 250 is applicable for SC, ST, and PWD candidates. The fee must be paid online only. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official RRB website for updates.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (rrbapply.gov.in). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2026 11:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).