Guwahati, Nov 10 (PTI) Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condoled the death of former Assam Governor PB Acharya who passed away at his Mumbai residence on Friday.

'I lament the passing of the former governor of the state whose life was devoted to the noble cause of serving and uplifting people,' Kataria said in his condolence message.

'His departure leaves an irreplaceable void, a loss keenly felt by our nation. May his soul find eternal peace. Om Shanti!', he said.

The chief minister said he was deeply saddened by the demise of Acharya. "His commitment to national development, evident in his influential role within the BJP across Bharat, is a loss deeply felt," Sarma said.

'A revered intellectual, his pivotal contributions to the progress of the Northeast are an enduring legacy. I have fond memories of seeking his guidance during his governorship in Assam. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family,' Sarma posted on 'X'.

The 92-year old BJP veteran had served as governor of Nagaland, Tripura, Assam and also handled the responsibilities as the governor of Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.

Acharya had also worked with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad.

He was the Assam Governor when the first BJP government in the state was sworn in with Sarbananda Sonowal as the chief minister in 2016.

