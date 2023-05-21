Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 21 (ANI): Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Sunday released a book titled 'Partitioned Freedom' written by Ram Madhav at an event in Guwahati and said that India has always been looked upon as a land of wealth and wisdom.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Kataria said, "India is the most ancient civilization of the world and has always been looked upon as a land of wealth and wisdom. India has been credited to have developed philosophy, mathematics, science, and technology of a very high order, which had attracted scholars from all over the world. India's contribution to the march of civilization goes back several thousand years."

"Before the advent of Britishers, Indian goods were internationally recognized for their quality and craftsmanship. India had a much bigger presence in industry and manufacturing than any nation in Europe or Asia. Historical records establish the level of progress and prosperity attained by India before the advent of the Europeans," the governor added.

On the occasion, the Governor mentioned that the country achieved independence at the cost of many human lives.

"However, the consequent independence achieved was a result of losing several human lives and dividing India into two nations. As a result, when India became independent, the atmosphere was not of merriment and jubilation," the Governor said.

The Governor further said that the people of the nation are working very hard to mitigate the problems stemming from partition and take the country forward by making use of the ancient glories and past heritage.

The Assam Governor said that the government has been working relentlessly on the roadmap to use the opportunity that democracy has given this country.

"Government is working on mission mode to rediscover the lost vitality that existed in the country before independence," he said.

"Government and its people are dedicating every day and every step, every journey and every process to make the country great in all aspects," he added.

The book launch program was attended by Ram Madhav, educationalist Dr. Sangeeta Tripathi, Deputy High Commissioner for Bangladesh in Guwahati Ruhul Amin along with a host of other dignitaries. (ANI)

