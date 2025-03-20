Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 20 (ANI): Assam government has approved the creation of Sattra Preservation and Development Board in the state Budget of 2025-26 on Thursday.

The government has examined the recommendations made by the high-level committee chaired by Justice (Retd) Biplab Kumar Sharma on the implementation of Clause 6 of Assam Accord and decided to implement the recommendations that fall within the purview of the state government, said an official press release.

Sattras are monastic institutions of the Neo-Vaishnavite tradition that serve as socio-religious and cultural centres in Assam, founded by Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva in the 16th century.

In the state Budget it was stated, "We shall create a separate five-member Sattra Preservation and Development Board with autonomous funding, function and functionaries with representatives from Sattra, Judiciary and Land Governance. Sattra Preservation and Development Board shall be vested with adequate powers of Assam Board of Revenue to effectively protect the Sattra land from encroachment and land grabbing. We shall place the necessary Bill before this August House."

"We will give both statutory powers and financial resources to the Sattra Preservation and Development Board to look after the overall protection and development of Sattra Institutions," added the Budget.

For making the Sattra Preservation and Development Board well-equipped with both financial independence and legal authority, a bill will be introduced in the state Assembly for official approval and support for the overall protection of the Sattra Institutions, said the press release.

The deputy speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly Numal Momin told ANI that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has taken a very right decision to constitute a Sattra Preservation and Development Board to protect the Sattras.

"There was a long agitation during All Assam Students' Union (AASU) movement and their demands to preserve the Assamese culture and heritage. The Sattra Preservation and Development Board is a part of this and our Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has taken a very right decision to constitute a Sattra Preservation and Development Board to protect the Sattras and prevent the encroachment and eviction of encroached land of Sattras. The people will definitely love it", said Numal Momin.

Numal Momin also said that this step of government will help the indigenous people live with dignity.

"This is the difference between the Congress and BJP government. During the Congress regime, thousands of Sattras land were encroached upon by people who migrated from Bangladesh. After BJP came into power in 2016, we are trying hard to preserve our culture and heritage and to give strength to the indigenous people and to give rights to the indigenous people," said Numal Momin. (ANI)

