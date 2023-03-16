Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 16 (ANI): In a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday, the Assam government took decisions on multiple fronts ranging from the implementation of green power projects to improving air connectivity across the State.

The State government, in the Cabinet meeting, gave a nod to seven green power projects to be implemented in different districts.

"70-MW Sonbeel Floating Solar Power Project, 100-MW Tezpur Agrivoltaic Project, 40-MW Golaghat Floating Solar Power Project, 200-MW Margherita Solar Power Project, 50-MW Lower Kopili Agrivoltaic Project 60-MW Chandrapur PSP with Solar Power Project 100-MW Batadrava Agrivoltaic Project have been given nod in the cabinet meeting," Assam government said in a statement.

The government said that these projects will be funded in debt-equity ratio of 80:20 with no liability on the State government.

Taking to Twitter, Assam CM Sarma said, "In today's #AssamCabinet, we took several decisions pertaining to development of green power projects, improving air connectivity in the State, streamlining recruitment of college faculty, compensation for land acquisition and employment of Safai Karmacharis."

A decision regarding establishing a new 70 MW Solar Power Plant was also taken up in the Cabinet meeting.

"Approval to set up a 70 MW Solar Power Plant at Khudigaon Part-II under Bilasipara Revenue Circle in Dhubri district for sale of power to APDCL," the statement said.

"The proposed Solar Power Plant will be developed on Build-Own-Operate mode by Solar Power Generator," it added.

Decisions to improve air connectivity in the northeastern State were also taken in the meeting.

"Low-cost air services to be operated between non-UDAN routes," the government said, adding that the Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) will ink an MoU with FlyBig Airline.

"In the first phase, such flights will operate on Dibrugarh-Guwahati and Guwahati-Silchar routes on pilot basis for 3 months and gradually the same services will connect other important routes too," the government said further.

It also stated that the airlines would sell tickets at market price, and prices cannot exceed Rs 4,500 even during peak demand.

"The Cabinet also decided to constitute an Assam College Services Recruitment Board for selection of Principals and Assistant Professors of colleges," the statement said. (ANI)

