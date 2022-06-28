Nagaon (Assam) [India], June 28 (ANI): As the flood situation continues to stay grim in Assam's Nagaon district, Nagaon Deputy Commissioner Nisarg Hivare on Monday informed that the state government has been providing relief materials to the affected areas, hence, no one has to pay anything.

"Relief material being provided. Everything is at the expense of the government. No one has to pay anything. We received a complaint in this regard and will take action, "Nagaon Deputy Commissioner, Nisarg Hivare told ANI.

He further said, "We have sent three-day relief materials to the people and are now preparing to transport relief materials for five days. It's free, no one has to pay anything."

The overall flood situation in Assam has improved but over 33.03 lakh people in 28 districts continue to remain affected due to the natural calamity in the state, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) informed on Saturday.

According to ASDMA, a total of 117 people have lost their lives so far in the flood and landslides in the state this year; of which 100 people died in flood alone, while the remaining 17 died due to landslides.

The report also stated that 8.76 lakh people have been affected in Barpeta district alone, followed by 5.08 lakh people in Nagaon, 4.01 lakh in Kamrup, 2.76 lakh people in Cachar, 2.16 in Karimganj, 1.84 lakh in Dhubri, and 1.70 lakh people have been affected in the Darrang district of Assam.

The Indian Airforce deployed seven types of fixed and rotary-wing aircraft in various flood-affected areas, informed the officials on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Silchar to monitor the flood situation and took stock of the condition of people who have been affected by the flood. (ANI)

