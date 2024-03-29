Guwahati, Mar 29 (PTI) The Assam government on Friday brought petroleum dealers and retailers under the Essential Services Maintenance (Assam) Act or ESMA in view of a strike called by their association.

The government also issued directives to all district administrations to ensure smooth purchase and sale of petroleum and petroleum products, and that no untoward incident occurs.

Also Read | Indian Navy's Operation Underway To Rescue Vessel 'Al Kambar' Hijacked by Pirates in Arabian Sea (See Pics).

An order issued by the governor said that petroleum dealers and retailing outlets dealing with the purchase and sale of petroleum and petroleum products, including natural gas, shall also be deemed to be covered under the clauses dealing with prohibiting strikes under the ESMA, which is already in force in the state.

The governor, by an order on January 4, had enforced ESMA in the state for a period of six months to prohibit strikes.

Also Read | Baranagar Assembly By-Election 2024: TMC Names Actor-Turned-Politician Sayantika Banerjee for West Bengal Bypoll.

The earlier order covered officers, workmen, contract labourers, and tanker drivers and handymen involved in the oil and gas sector.

Consequent to the latest order, the government has issued separate directions to all district commissioners (DCs) and superintendents of police (SPs) to coordinate with officials of oil companies to ensure the smooth purchase and sale of petroleum, if required by enforcing the provisions of ESMA.

The DCs and SPs have been asked to also closely monitor the situation to ensure no untoward incident happens in their jurisdiction, the order signed by state Home Secretary Biswajit Pegu said.

The North East India Petroleum Dealers' Association (Greater Guwahati Unit) has announced 'no purchase no sale' from 5 am on March 30 till 5 am on April 1.

Among its demands is a revision of the dealers' commission, which has been pending since 2017.

The NEIPDA (GGU) claimed that it wrote to the oil companies with their demands on February 3, but there was no response.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)