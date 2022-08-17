Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 17 (ANI): The Assam government has decided to suspend mobile Internet services for four hours in the districts where the Assam Direct Recruitment Examinations 2022 for filling up vacancies in Class III and Class IV posts will be conducted.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a virtual meeting with DCs and other stakeholders to ensure smooth conduct of the exams for recruitment for nearly 30,000 Grade III & IV posts.

About 14 lakh candidates are expected to appear in the exams which will be held on August 21, 28 and September 11 in 25 districts.

"Shared SOPs and asked DCs to adhere to these in letter and spirit with adequate security measures. There won't be any leniency in maintaining the exam's sanctity. Asked DCs and SPs to be ready with men and materials to thwart unscrupulous elements from disrupting exams," tweeted the Assam Chief Minister. (ANI)

