Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 22 (ANI): The Assam government on Wednesday decided to create 819 posts for teachers in the schools of tea garden areas in the state.

The decision was taken in the state cabinet meeting held in Guwahati on Wednesday under the Chairmanship of Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Announcing the cabinet meeting decision, Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said, "For improvement of the education sector in tea garden areas, the state cabinet has decided to create 819 posts of teachers in 419 tea garden-managed Lower Primary Schools, two tea garden-managed ME Schools and one tea garden-managed High School."

"The cabinet has decided to create two posts of teachers in every tea garden-managed LP school, three teachers in every ME school and six teachers in one High school. The existing teachers of the schools will be there. To streamline the process of land settlement in municipal areas, the Deputy Commissioners will be the delegated power for settlement of land in favour of PMAY-U beneficiaries, fixation of quantum of land for settlement and rationalization of premium rates," the minister added.

"This will provide 3-5 lessa land to the poor people in urban areas for the construction PMAY-Urban homes. New sinking fund - AIFA Sinking Fund - will be constituted with a monthly contribution of Rs 50 crore in the financial year 2023-24 to mobilize funds for repayment loans," Jayanta Malla Baruah said.

"The Assam cabinet also approved the raising of a RIDF loan of Rs 441.86 crore from NABARD for rural infrastructure projects - 24 rural road-cum-embankments in 17 districts, 66 minor irrigation projects in 29 districts, 100 tea garden school construction in 20 districts and the fund will result in expeditious completion of the projects and significantly improve infrastructure in rural areas of the state," the minister added. (ANI)

