Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 6 (ANI): The Assam government, led by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, is set to launch a dedicated portal for indigenous people residing in sensitive areas to apply for arms licenses.

This initiative aims to provide a sense of security to vulnerable populations and empower them to defend themselves if needed.

Also Read | Shwetha Menon Booked for Promoting Obscene Content: Case Registered Against Malayalam Actress for Allegedly Acting in Obscene Films.

The Assam Chief Minister wrote on X, "A dedicated portal is coming up where indigenous people, who perceive a threat to their lives and reside in sensitive areas, can apply for an Arms License. Upon proper scrutiny and after a multi-layered process, an Arms License will be granted to individuals."

The goal of this initiative is to provide a sense of security to indigenous communities facing threats and vulnerabilities, particularly in regions with a history of ethnic or communal tensions, and demographic changes have posed a threat to the indigenous people of the state.

Also Read | ‘No Action Against Election Officers’: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Defies EC Order.

The state government has carried out a massive eviction drive against illegal encroachers in various parts of the state and freed over 1.29 lakh bighas of government land and forest land.

By empowering these communities to defend themselves, the government aims to maintain peace and stability in the region.

The process of granting an arms licence includes security assessment, verification and vetting, compliance with existing laws, non-transferability, periodic review, monitoring & and reporting.

To be eligible for an arms license, applicants must be original inhabitants or indigenous Indian citizens of Assam, perceive a genuine threat to life and safety due to the vulnerability of their area of residence and reside in a vulnerable or remote area, as notified by the District Administration or assessed by authorised security agencies.

The process of granting arms licenses involves a thorough security assessment, detailed background checks and verification of credentials, compliance with existing arms laws and regulations, non-transferability of licenses, regular review of license holders to ensure continued eligibility, and ongoing monitoring and reporting to prevent misuse. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)