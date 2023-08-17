Guwahati (Assam) [India] August 17 (ANI): The Assam government will organize “Assam Startup Fest-2023” from August 23-25 for various startups of the region to showcase their innovative products and services, unlocking new markets and growth opportunities.

Assam Minister of Industries and Commerce Bimal Bora on Thursday said the event will be held for the first time from August 23-25.

“This event will provide a unique opportunity and platform for various startups of the region to showcase their innovative products and services, unlocking new markets and growth opportunities. The primary aim of Assam Startup Fest-2023 is to connect startups, investors, mentors, and industry leaders, fostering collaborations that will shape Assam's business landscape and is aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of an Aatma Nirbhar Bharat, promoting self-reliance and entrepreneurship," Bimal Bora said.

The event is also another step towards the realization of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s vision of Assam becoming one of the most preferred investment destinations and one of the top 5 states in the country, he said.

He further said that the festival’s essence lies in nurturing innovation and leadership among youth, aligning with the Indian Government’s commitment to entrepreneurship.

The event invites participants to join in shaping Assam's business landscape, fostering a future of entrepreneurial excellence. Notable speakers such as Praveen Aggarwala, CEO of Better Place India, and TN Hari, mentor to unicorn startups are scheduled to share their valuable insights at the event while representatives of Microsoft India are also scheduled to attend and offer their valuable guidance, he said.

Assam Startup Fest-2023 is all set to be the first of the many festivals, specifically aimed at bolstering the startup ecosystem in the state and fostering a culture of innovation that will drive economic growth and prosperity for Assam,” the Assam Minister said.

The Assam Minister also said that launched in June 2019, the Assam startup initiative was launched to foster the startup ecosystem in the state.

He said that 255 startups have been incubated with 109 of them having received over Rs 70 crore in funding and creating employment opportunities for over 4500 people. "The initiative has significantly impacted employment and lives in the region".

Policies and programs like the Act East Policy, Make In India, Startup India, Digital India, and the likes initiated under the PM Modi-led NDA government along with various initiatives undertaken by the state govt have played a pivotal role in creating an environment conducive to economic growth and innovation in Assam.

"The policy’s emphasis on trade, connectivity, skill development, and international collaboration has contributed immensely towards the development and expansion of the startup ecosystem in the state,” Bimal Bora said. (ANI)

