Guwahati, Feb 11 (PTI) Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has assured the Tata group of companies that the state government would provide all necessary help to transform technical institutes of Assam to technology hubs under their innovative project 'Transforming Engineering Academia to Industry 4.0'.

In a meeting with senior executives of the Tata group here on Thursday on up-gradation of state's ITIs and polytechnics to Centres of Excellence, the chief minister assured that the state government will provide required space and all other support to introduce state of the art curriculum in all 75 technical institutes of the state where more than 9,000 students will get trained simultaneously on latest engineering skills.

He also called on the corporate house to take steps for providing scholarships to trainees, employing experienced teachers and instructors from Tata group in the institutions for five years for training the local instructors among others, an official release said.

The chief minister also assured that all logistical support would be provided to the group for successful implementation of the project.

He directed the Education department to draft the MoU and arrange for its signing at the earliest. Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, Advisor to the Education Department Prof Noni Gopal Mahanta, Principal Secretary of Education Department B Kalyan Chakraborty, Principal Secretary of Industry and Commerce Department K.K.Dwivedi, senior executives of the Tata group were present at the meeting, the release added.

