Guwahati, Nov 11 (PTI) Heroin worth Rs 1.2 crore was seized and a person arrested in Assam's Kamrup district early on Saturday, an official statement said.

Acting on a tip-off, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police intercepted an Arunachal Pradesh-bound bus at Baihata around 2.30 am.

While searching the bus, the police officials found 150 gm of heroin from the possession of a passenger hailing from Barpeta district, it said, adding he was arrested.

