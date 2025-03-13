Tinsukia (Assam) [India], March 13 (ANI): The Indian Army, in coordination with the Assam Amateur Boxing Association, conducted the Tinsukia Boxing Tournament from March 11-12.

The tournament was conducted under Operation Sadbhavana, which provided an apt platform for young boxers from Tinsukia and Dibrugarh, encouraging budding sportsmanship and fostering local talent.

The event witnessed bouts across three age categories between 12 to 17 and 10 weight categories, with young and determined boys and girls showcasing their skills. Winners, runners-up and all participants were suitably rewarded in recognition of their dedication and fighting spirit, according to an official statement from the army.

"The tournament drew enthusiastic participation from local youth, sports fans, and media representatives, further strengthening the bond between the Indian Army and the local community," the statement read.

"This initiative reinforces the Indian Army's commitment to empowering the youth, promoting fitness, and contributing to nation-building," it added.

Encouraged by the overwhelming response, the Indian Army remains committed to organizing more such sporting events in the future, providing a platform for talent development and community engagement.

Earlier on March 9, the Indian Army's Gajraj Corps, under the aegis of Eastern Command, conducted a mega ex-servicemen rally in Tamulpur, Assam.

The rally motto, "Bhootpurv Sainik, Abhootpurv Yogdaan, Aapko Saadar Pranaam," duly re-emphasized the Indian Army's commitment to the welfare of those who have served the nation with pride and honour, the army said in a press release.

General Officer Commanding, Gajraj Corps, Lieutenant General Gambhir Singh, AVSM, YSM, thanked Ex-servicemen for their service to the nation, acknowledged their sacrifices, and reiterated the Indian Army's unwavering support for their well-being.

The event was laced with felicitation of Veer Naris, Veer Matas & war veterans, along with the presentation of motorised scooters & wheelchairs to the disabled ESMs and their dependents.

The event received an overwhelming response, with the participation of over 4800 ESM and their family members from the districts of Lower Assam. (ANI)

