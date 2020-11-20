Dhubri, Nov 20 (PTI) A lawyer was arrested in Assam's Dhubri district for allegedly cheating people by promising them government jobs in exchange for money, police said on Friday.

Monirul Islam, a resident of Geramari village in Gauripur police station area of the district, took money from a youth, Safiqul Houqe, by promising him a government job, they said.

Islam claimed that he knew several top officials in different government departments, besides some ministers, police said.

A deal was fixed at Rs 5 lakh for a government job and Houqe paid the lawyer Rs 2.5 lakh as an advance, promising him to pay the rest on getting the appointment letter.

Hoque, however, later realised that he has been cheated and filed a complaint with the police.

Islam was arrested on Thursday night and officials said they are investigating the matter.

