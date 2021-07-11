Guwahati, Jul 11 (PTI) Assam on Sunday reported 16 more COVID-19 deaths, which took the toll to 4,828, pushing the total number of infections to 5,33,663, according to a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission (NHM).

The coronavirus caseload in the northeastern state mounted to 5,33,663 as 1,579 more people tested positive for the infection.

The bulletin said, 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of deaths caused by the COVID-19 virus as they had other ailments too.

Currently, the state has 19.972 active COVID-19 cases.

As many as 2,793 people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,07,516, it said.

With the detection of 1,579 COVID-19 cases against the testing of 97,257 samples on Sunday, Assam has reported a positivity rate of 1.62 per cent for the day, the NHM daily bulletin said.

The state had reported 2,391 coronavirus positive cases on Saturday against the testing of 1,33,308 samples.

The overall positivity rate stands at 3.31 per cent against the total testing of 1,61,01,315 samples thus far.

The bulletin said altogether 80,08,593 people have been inoculated in Assam, with 13,51,729 of them having received both doses of the vaccine.

A total of 1,03,256 people were vaccinated on Sunday, down from 1,18,078 on Saturday.

