Guwahati, May 21 (PTI) Assam reported 81 fatalities due to COVID-19 on Friday, taking the death toll to 2,588, while 6,066 fresh cases of infection pushed the tally to 3,59,640, the National Health Mission (NHM) said in a bulletin.

Currently, the state has a total of 52,816 active cases.

The bulletin said that 4,987 patients were cured of coronavirus during the day, taking the total number of recovered people to 3,02,889 in the state.

Of the fresh fatalities, 24 were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan district which primarily comprises the Guwahati city and seven each in Dibrugarh and Sivasagar. The remaining deaths were registered in several other districts.

The NHM said that 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of deaths as they had other ailments too.

With the detection of 6,066 patients against the testing of 1,03,158 samples on Friday, Assam has reported a positivity rate of 5.88 per cent for the day, it said.

The state had reported a record 6,573 coronavirus positive cases on Thursday against the testing of 1,02,684 samples.

Out of the new cases, the highest 907 patients were detected from the state capital, followed by 436 in Cachar, 433 in Nagaon and 420 in Kamrup.

The NHM said that a total of 36,64,739 doses of vaccines have been administered so far in the state and the figure includes 7,67,297 second doses.

It said that altogether 45,339 people were vaccinated on Friday, down from 50,488 shots on Thursday.

