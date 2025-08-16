Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 16 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Assam Assembly Debabrata Saikia, on Saturday, wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and requested him to strengthen the border security amid infiltration from Bangladesh.

Congress leader Saikia highlighted that recurring "pushback" operations to deport Bangladeshi nationals despite Border Security Force (BSF) deployment suggest that the infiltration is still a "serious challenge".

He wrote, "I am writing to bring to your kind attention the recurring 'pushback' operations being undertaken by the Assam Police along the Assam-Bangladesh border since May 2025. The State Government has, on multiple occasions, acknowledged such operations and deportations of undocumented Bangladeshi nationals, which raises critical questions about the efficacy of our border management framework and the current coordination mechanisms."

He noted that over 300 individuals have been apprehended during the operations by the Assam Police, but the infiltration continues.

"According to official statements, a new strategy of pushback was announced on May 10, 2025, followed by intensive operations from May 23, 2025, where over fifty individuals were apprehended. The subsequent operations on May 31, June 8, June 27, July 6, and August 3 have led to the repatriation of over three hundred individuals. These recurring operations, despite the deployment of the Border Security Force (BSF) across the 267.5 km stretch of the Assam-Bangladesh border, suggest that infiltration continues to be a serious challenge," the Congress leader wrote.

Further, he flagged the effectiveness of BSF, the gap between state and central agencies and the diplomatic implications with Bangladesh. He alleged that some individuals have been deported without Foreigners Tribunal processes.

Saikia wrote, "This situation raises several concerns. First, the effectiveness of BSF deployment and resource allocation in challenging geographical terrain needs careful assessment. Second, the consistent involvement of the Assam Police in direct pushbacks points to coordination gaps between central and state security agencies. Third, the conduct of state level pushbacks, in some cases reportedly without Foreigners Tribunal processes, may create legal ambiguities and have possible diplomatic implications with Bangladesh."

He demanded the Home Ministry's intervention to review the BSF's strategies and deploy border surveillance and detection mechanisms.

"In light of these developments, I request the Ministry's intervention to ensure a robust and well-coordinated approach. A comprehensive review of BSF deployment and strategies, an enhanced coordination protocol between BSF and Assam Police, and a focus on technology-based border surveillance and detection mechanisms would greatly strengthen operational effectiveness," the letter read.

Further, he requested uniform guidelines and standard operating procedures to align with the national policy.

He wrote, "Additionally, proactive diplomatic engagement with Bangladesh to address the root causes of infiltration is essential to maintain bilateral trust. Finally, clear and uniform guidelines regarding jurisdiction and standard operating procedures for handling infiltrators would help align state-level actions with national policy.

"Given the seriousness of the matter and its relevance to national security as well as diplomatic dimensions, I respectfully urge you to undertake an immediate review and initiate measures that will ensure effective border management," the letter read.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma delivered a stern warning on Independence Day, cautioning the Assamese people about the dangers of remaining silent in the face of demographic changes.

Sarma highlighted the threat posed by "unknown people" or infiltrators, who he claims are aggressively taking over land, economic spaces, and cultural institutions in Assam.

"Assam can't remain silent. If we remain silent, one day we will have to lose our Jati, Mati, Bheti (Community, Land, Foundation) in our own state. That day is not far away. If Assamese people remain silent today.... If the youths of Assam remain silent and if the Assamese are always willing to compromise, then within just 10 years, we will lose our Community, Land and Foundation. After 15 years, 80 per cent of ministers of the Assam cabinet will be from them, and after two decades, an unknown Chief Minister will hoist this Independence Day flag. This is the future of Assam," said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. (ANI)

