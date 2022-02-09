Guwahati, Feb 9 (PTI) Assam maintained its declining trend of new COVID-19 cases and deaths reporting 315 new positive cases on Wednesday, while six people died due to the virus, a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission said.

The number of positive cases was 557 on Tuesday, when the number of persons succumbing to the virus was eight, the bulletin said.

The state's positivity rate too declined marginally to 0.98 per cent as against 1.28 per cent the previous day, it said.

The caseload in the pandemic in the state is now 7,22,683 and the toll due to it was 6585, it said. A total 1,347 COVID patients have died due to other causes.

The number of samples tested during the day was also less - 32,126 against 33,675 on Tuesday.

The bulletin said that the total number of samples tested so far in the state is 2,81,13,312.

The number of active cases in the state decreased to 5,035 compared to 6,265 on Tuesday.

The current death rate in the state due to the pandemic is 0.91 per cent with Jorhat reporting two deaths, while Bishwanath, Cachar, Kamrup Metro and Karbi Anglong districts reported one each.

Kamrup Metropolitan district reported the highest number of 101 new positive cases followed by 25 in Lakhimpur, 24 in Kamrup and 15 in Golaghat, among others during the day.

The number of recovered patients discharged from hospitals today was 1539, higher than 1246 on Tuesday, with the total number of discharged patients increasing to 7,09,716 at a recovery rate of 98.21 per cent in the state.

The number of persons vaccinated during the day was 73,566, lesser than the previous day's 1,60,976 with the total increasing to 4,21,36,957. Of them 2,32,55,650 were given the first dose, 1,86,78,091 the second dose and 2,03,216 the precautionary dose.

The daily vaccination figure includes 32,788 children between 15 and 17 years receiving the first dose and 3,563 precautionary doses to vulnerable groups such as healthcare and frontline workers along with the elderly people, according to the bulletin.

