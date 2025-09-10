New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): Assam Minister for Power, Prasanta Phukan, on Wednesday handed over a cheque of Rs 5 crore from the Assam CM's Relief Fund to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, at Himachal Sadan in the national capital.

Minister Phukan handed over the cheque to Chief Minister Sukhu on behalf of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the people of Assam for the flood-affected people of Himachal Pradesh.

In his 25-minute meeting with Chief Minister Sukhu, Minister Phukan said that the Government of Assam stood in solidarity with the people of Himachal Pradesh during their hour of distress.

Chief Minister Sukhu expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Chief Minister Sarma and the people of Assam for the support extended to the flood-affected people at their time of crisis.

"The goodwill gesture by the Chief Minister of Assam and its people toward the flood-hit people of the hill state is much appreciated and will help in relief and rehabilitation efforts," said Sukhu.

Minister Phukan was accompanied by Assistant Resident Commissioner, Assam Bhawan, Bikram Newar.

A truckload of essential relief materials, including utensils and mattresses, was flagged off from Assam House here on Tuesday. Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita and several MPs were present on the occasion.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a financial assistance of Rs 1,500 crore for Himachal Pradesh after conducting an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of the state.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, there will be an advance release of the second instalment of SDRF and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi for the state to deal with the situation.

PM Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the seriously injured in the flood and natural calamity. (ANI)

