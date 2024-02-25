Guwahati, Feb 25 (PTI) Assam Minister for Information and Public Relations Pijush Hazarika has praised 'The Assam Tribune' for its pioneering role in the media industry, not only in the region but also across the country.

He commended the newspaper's objective and unbiased reporting, stating that it has carved out a distinct place in the media landscape of India.

Hazarika, whose speech was read out in his absence at the launch of the newspaper's mobile app here on Saturday, expressed confidence that the app's introduction would elevate the media organisation to greater heights.

He noted the newspaper's adaptation to changing technology, including its successful presence on social media, which enables it to connect with people from the region living around the world.

Assam state information commissioner Bhaskar Mahanta highlighted the increasing importance of infotainment in the media industry and emphasised the significance of digital media in providing news and entertainment.

The introduction of the mobile app, in partnership with Google, is expected to enhance the newspaper's reach and provide fact-checked news and information to its audience.

Assam Director General of Police G P Singh stressed the interconnectedness of journalism and policing and discussed the evolving nature of the media industry, both locally and globally.

Special DGP Harmeet Singh underscored the importance of social media as a means of communication in the modern world and highlighted the app's role in connecting people from the North East with their region, regardless of their location.

Divija Rajkhowa, director (digital services) of 'The Assam Tribune,' highlighted the organisation's efforts to engage with its audience in the digital sphere, especially during the pandemic.

Director Babita Rajkhowa traced the journey of the daily since its inception in 1939, emphasising its transformation from a weekly publication in Dibrugarh to a daily newspaper in Guwahati.

She noted the newspaper's extensive coverage of historic events regionally, nationally, and globally since the Second World War to many historic events in the region, country and the world.

