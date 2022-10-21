Barpeta (Assam) [India], October 21 (ANI): Two brothers drowned in a village pond in Assam's Barpeta district on Thursday.

The incident occurred at Gopalpur village in the lower Assam district when the siblings, aged between 6-7 years, slipped into the pond.

A relative of the deceased minors stated that the brothers slipped into the deep water while playing near the pond.

"We searched them in the nearby areas but could not find them. Later when we looked for them in the pond, we found their bodies," the relative said.

After recovering the bodies, the locals informed the police which sent these bodies to the hospital for post-mortem.

Previously on August 2, a similar incident was reported wherein two minor boys drowned in a pond in the Biswanath district along the border of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

According to the reports, the deceased children had gone to the pond for bathing when the incident occurred and the locals safely rescued a third minor. (ANI)

