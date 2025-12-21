Majuli (Assam) [India], December 21 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs & Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, today inaugurated the Sansad Khel Mahotsav 2025-26 in the Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency, adding further momentum to the nationwide initiative aimed at strengthening grassroots sporting culture.

According to the press release, the inauguration in Majuli reflects a significant step toward realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji's vision of fostering sports, promoting fitness, and encouraging broader youth participation across the country.

The Sansad Khel Mahotsav aims to encourage community participation, foster sportsmanship and identify emerging local talent by organising a range of sporting activities across constituencies nationwide.

As part of the inaugural programme in Majuli, a half-marathon was organised with two categories: one for male participants and the other for female participants. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation, with approximately 1,000 runners across age groups and across three distance categories.

Prize money was awarded to both male and female runners, with Rs 50,000 for the winner, Rs 15,000 for the first runner-up, Rs 7,000 for the second runner-up, Rs 5,000 for the third runner-up and Rs 3,000 for the fourth runner-up, acknowledging the dedication and sporting spirit of the participants.

The first position was secured by Nahtei N Wangnao in the male category, followed by Brojen Tai, Tikheswar Kurmi, Anuj Pegu and Romen Rajput as runners-up. In the female category, Anita Das finished first, followed by Ablin Munda, Rupali Munda, Gitamoni Pogag and Momota Urang.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Pabitra Margherita described the beginning of the Mahotsav from the sacred land of Majuli as a moment of great honour. He highlighted the Prime Minister's message of "Kheloge toh khiloge", affirming that the Sansad Khel Mahotsav reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji's commitment to building a vibrant, inclusive and aspirational sports culture across India.

He further noted that sustained efforts would be made to take this initiative to greater heights and to encourage widespread participation among the youth, said the release.

The event was graced by the MLA of Majuli, Bhubon Gam; the BJP Majuli District President, Dipak Goswami; the BJP Jorhat District President, Santanu Puzari; and local representatives and district officials, who gathered to mark the commencement of the Mahotsav.

The Sansad Khel Mahotsav, Jorhat Lok Sabha, will feature a series of competitions over the coming days, providing opportunities for everyone to participate in various sporting disciplines.

Events across football, volleyball, and other traditional sports will be organised as part of the Khel Mahotsav, with final matches being played on December 24.

The launch of the Sansad Khel Mahotsav in Jorhat reaffirms the commitment to promoting fitness, youth empowerment and an inclusive sporting culture, while fostering community spirit and encouraging local sporting talent across the region. (ANI)

