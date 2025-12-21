Mumbai, December 21: A fire broke out in the kitchen of a hotel in south Mumbai's Colaba area on Sunday evening, injuring two and prompting a swift response from emergency services. According to information shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the incident was reported at around 4:36 PM today. The fire occurred in the kitchen of the Social Service Hotel located on Boman Beharam Marg, behind the Taj Hotel in Colaba. As per the source, the blaze was confined to the kitchen area and did not spread to other parts of the building. Sunburn Festival 2025 Accident: Nora Fatehi’s Car Hit by Drunk Driver While She Was on the Way to David Guetta Concert, Actress Safe, Says Mumbai Police.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) rushed to the spot immediately after receiving the alert and managed to bring the fire under control within 20 minutes. By 4:56 PM, the fire was successfully extinguished. Several agencies were mobilised as part of the emergency response, including the Mumbai Fire Brigade, Mumbai Police, BEST personnel, local ward staff and a 108 ambulance. Mira Road Fire: Massive Blaze Breaks Out in Pleasant Park in Thane (See Pic and Video).

As per the latest medical update received at 7:38 PM from Dr Harshwadharn Bansode, Medical Officer at St George Hospital, two persons sustained burn injuries in the incident. A 28-year-old man, Sunil Singh, who suffered five per cent burns, was discharged against medical advice. Another victim, a 35-year-old man, Subrat Barai, sustained 15 per cent burns and is currently admitted to the hospital, with his condition reported to be stable.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)