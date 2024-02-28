Rangia (Assam), Feb 28 (PTI) A peanut seller was crushed to death when a concrete slab of an under-construction flyover fell on him in Assam's Kamrup district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place on National Highway 27 in Baihata Chariali when the man, identified as 34-year-old Fulachand Ali, was walking by the side of the construction site, a senior police officer said.

Also Read | Delhi Metro Suicide: 39-Year-Old Man Jumps in Front of Train at Udyog Bhawan Metro Station on Yellow Line, Dies.

The slab from the pillars of the under-construction flyover accidentally fell on the man, killing him on the spot, he said, adding a dumper was also damaged in the incident.

"We are investigating the matter to ascertain whether there was any lapse on the part of the construction firm," he said.

Also Read | Sunil Bharti Mittal Becomes First Indian Citizen to Receive Honorary Knighthood From King Charles III.

The deceased person was a resident of Khandigadh in Baksa district, the officer said.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was called in by the administration to pull out the body.

Accordingly, the team successfully brought out the body by cutting the heavy slab, an NDRF statement said.

In another incident, a dumper driver was charred to death when the heavy vehicle caught fire after coming in contact with a live wire at Puthimari Athara in Kamrup, another official said.

The driver was identified as Taufiq Ali, who was a resident of Mandakata area in the district.

The flames were doused by fire tenders, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)